Doris M. King
Louisville - Doris M. King, 95, entered eternal life on Saturday, September 7, 2019 with her loved ones by her side.
She was retired from the accounting department of General Electric at Appliance Park, a Member of St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church and the Auxiliary of the Little Sisters of the Poor.
She was preceded in death by her parents Malcolm J. King, Sr. and Anna E. King, a sister Hazel Carter, two brothers Malcolm J. (Jim) King, Jr. and Raymond L. King.
She is survived by a niece Mary Ann James, nephews Robert J. King, Michael K. King of Louisville and David J. King of Columbus, Indiana and a sister-in-law Marie A. King.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church, 2931 Pindell Avenue at Hess Lane with burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 PM on Monday at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison at Barret Avenues.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mass of the Air or St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church. A Special Thank you to all her dear friends and fellow parishioners at Saint Stephen Martyr Church.
