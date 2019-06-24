Services
Louisville - Mrs. Doris Simpson, 85, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 surrounded by her family. She is reunited with her parents Milton and Daisy Light and great-granddaughter Ava Simpson. Doris was born in Louisville KY on July 7, 1933, but resided in Elizabethtown, KY where she attended Elizabethtown High school. She later became a lifelong resident of Louisville, KY attending Chapel Hill United Church of Christ. Doris was a very devoted woman to faith and to her family. She enjoyed square dancing and finishing puzzles!

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 67 years, William M. Simpson, their six sons; James "Mike" Simpson (Trish) of Orlando, FL, Jerry M. Simpson (Rhonda) of Louisville, KY, Steven M. Simpson (Teresa) of Greenville, IN, Tim M. Simpson (Penny) of Elizabethtown, KY, Shawn M. Simpson (Teresa) of Naples, FL, and Phillip M. Simpson (Jennifer) of Louisville, KY, eight grandchildren Christie, Blake, Kathleen, Aaron, Case, William, Madalon and Merilyn and one great-grandchild Harper.

Family will accept guests on Tuesday, June 25 from 4-8pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40218. Funeral Service will be at Chapel Hill United Church of Christ, 2307 Embassy Ln, Shively, KY 40216 at 11am.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 24, 2019
