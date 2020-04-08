|
|
Doris M. "Molly" Woods
Louisville, KY - loving mother and wife, passed into the arms of Jesus on April 8, 2020 at the age of 92.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Jane Woods of Louisville, KY. She is preceded in death by her husband, Tom Woods.
While in pain much of her life, she focused on others and exhibited strong courage, honesty, humility, hilarity, character and faith in God. She spent a lifetime making a difference in the lives of others and she will be missed by many.
During this time of social distancing we've chosen private funeral arrangements. Donations in her memory may be sent to Hosparus (https://hosparushealth.org/donate/) or mailed to 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr, Louisville KY 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020