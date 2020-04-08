Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris M. "Molly" Woods

Add a Memory
Doris M. "Molly" Woods Obituary
Doris M. "Molly" Woods

Louisville, KY - loving mother and wife, passed into the arms of Jesus on April 8, 2020 at the age of 92.

Doris is survived by her daughter, Jane Woods of Louisville, KY. She is preceded in death by her husband, Tom Woods.

While in pain much of her life, she focused on others and exhibited strong courage, honesty, humility, hilarity, character and faith in God. She spent a lifetime making a difference in the lives of others and she will be missed by many.

During this time of social distancing we've chosen private funeral arrangements. Donations in her memory may be sent to Hosparus (https://hosparushealth.org/donate/) or mailed to 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr, Louisville KY 40205.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Download Now