Doris Mae Detenber
Jeffersonville - Doris Mae Detenber, 98, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020. She was born on November 26, 1921 in Louisville, KY to Charles and Gertrude (Murphy) Gries. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 69 years, Sterling K. "Bud" Detenber; her son, Charles Kenneth Detenber; and her sisters, Elizabeth Vessels and Louise Decker.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Michael Detenber (Susan) and Stephan Detenber (Cathy) and her daughter Deborah Zangari (Dean); grandchildren: Michelle Detenber, Derek Detenber (Kimberley), Emily Detenber (Jimmy Kowitt), Brandon Detenber (Lindsey), Travis Detenber (Sarah) and Jill Zangari. She was also the proud great grandmother to Breanna, Seth, Chase, Madison, Avery, Braxton, Hannah, Bruce, Fiona, Louise, Maxine and great great grandson, Mason. Also surviving are her two brother-in-laws, William Detenber (Beverly) and Robert Detenber and many nieces and nephews.
Doris was a proud graduate of Mercy Academy. She joined the workforce when her children were older, starting a job at Providence High School in Clarksville, IN. The friendships she made with the students there were very special to her for the rest of her life. She later went on to work in the Clark County, IN Auditor's Office until her retirement.
Doris had a great love for her husband, children and grandchildren. She also was a very dear friend to each of them and welcomed everyone they loved into her life and home. Her family was her entire world and her greatest joy. She was quite witty and used every opportunity she could to get a laugh; her words will continue to entertain those who knew her.
She was a woman of great faith. She was a member of St. Anthony's of Padua Church in Clarksville, IN for many years and later attended St. Augustine Church in Jeffersonville, IN.
In an abundance of caution during this uncertain time, the family will be holding a private funeral mass at St Augustine Catholic Church, followed by a private burial at Cave Hill Cemetery. The love and support of friends are truly being felt and appreciated at this time, and a celebration of Doris' life will be shared with all when possible.
The family would also like to express our appreciation to the staff at Silvercrest, her home for the past 4 years. Their care, friendship and kindness were so appreciated by Doris and her family. She would want each staff person to remember to "take a piece of candy!"
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Doris may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital @stjude.org, Providence High School, 707 Providence Way, Clarksville, IN 47130 or the Trilogy Foundation which supports the employees of Silvercrest., 1 Silvercrest Dr, New Albany, IN 47150.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.kraftfuneralservice.net
.