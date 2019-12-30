|
Doris Mae (Blake) Kern
Louisville - KERN, Doris Mae (Blake), 94, of Louisville, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019.
Doris was a member of St. Raphael Church, where she was active with the bereavement committee as well as the Sarafun Group. She was a previous owner of Kern's Korner. Doris especially loved socializing with her sisters and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Kern, Sr.; granddaughter, Kelley Wolford Kern; sister, Patricia Logsdon; and parents, Carrie and Edward Blake.
Doris is survived by her children, Sue Ann Massey (Jack), Carol Luckert (Gus), Robert E. Kern, Jr. (Lisa), and Jeffery Kern (Barbara Jean); grandchildren, Kristin Bishop (Sloan), Johnny Massey (Katherine), Cary Luckert (Victoria), Casey Luckert (Layne), Cubby Luckert (Nathan), Katie Kern McMurry (Kevin), and Chris Kern (Emily); 10 great grandchildren; sisters, Jean B. Mooser, Carolyn Blake Oldiges, Rita Stone (Kirby); also, friend and neighbor for life, Pat Sheehan.
Visitation will be 2pm-8pm Thursday at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. Funeral Mass will be 10am Friday at St. Raphael Church, 2141 Lancashire Ave. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Norton Children's Hospital.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020