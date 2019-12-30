Services
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Kern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Mae (Blake) Kern

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Mae (Blake) Kern Obituary
Doris Mae (Blake) Kern

Louisville - KERN, Doris Mae (Blake), 94, of Louisville, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019.

Doris was a member of St. Raphael Church, where she was active with the bereavement committee as well as the Sarafun Group. She was a previous owner of Kern's Korner. Doris especially loved socializing with her sisters and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Kern, Sr.; granddaughter, Kelley Wolford Kern; sister, Patricia Logsdon; and parents, Carrie and Edward Blake.

Doris is survived by her children, Sue Ann Massey (Jack), Carol Luckert (Gus), Robert E. Kern, Jr. (Lisa), and Jeffery Kern (Barbara Jean); grandchildren, Kristin Bishop (Sloan), Johnny Massey (Katherine), Cary Luckert (Victoria), Casey Luckert (Layne), Cubby Luckert (Nathan), Katie Kern McMurry (Kevin), and Chris Kern (Emily); 10 great grandchildren; sisters, Jean B. Mooser, Carolyn Blake Oldiges, Rita Stone (Kirby); also, friend and neighbor for life, Pat Sheehan.

Visitation will be 2pm-8pm Thursday at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. Funeral Mass will be 10am Friday at St. Raphael Church, 2141 Lancashire Ave. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Norton Children's Hospital.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -