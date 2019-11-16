Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese of Lisieux Church
1010 Schiller Ave
Louisville, KY
Doris Marie Burke

Doris Marie Burke Obituary
Doris Marie Burke

Middletown - Doris Burke, 89, of Middletown, Kentucky, peacefully returned to the loving arms of Our Heavenly Father on Friday, November 15, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her late husband of 68 loving years, Alfred Lewis Burke, siblings; Dorothy, Charles, Francis, Rita and Patricia.

Doris was a lifelong member for 53 years of St. Therese Catholic Church where she devoted many years of service working in the school lunch room, church bingos and picnics. She dearly loved her family, she will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.

She is survived by her children; Deborah (Don), Karen (Donald), Kenneth (Karen), John (Sandra), and a host of family and friends. She is also survived by her loving pet companion, ChiChi.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243).

Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at St. Therese of Lisieux Church (1010 Schiller Ave, Louisville, KY 40204) with entombment to follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions in Doris's memory be made to The Passionist Nuns of St. Joseph Monastery (8564 Crisp Road Whitesville, KY 42378).

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
