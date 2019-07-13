Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martha Catholic Church
Doris Marie Dixon


1928 - 2019
Doris Marie Dixon Obituary
Doris Marie Dixon

Louisville - Doris Marie Dixon, 90, entered Eternal Life July 11, 2019.

Doris was born in Louisville to the late Virgil and Clara Kiefer. She worked for many years as a secretary and eventually a realtor in the Louisville area. She served the Ladies Auxiliary Assumption Council - Knights of Columbus. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, James E. Dixon, Sr.

Survivors include her children, Kathy Dixon, Jim Dixon, Jr. (Debbie) and Steve Dixon (Judy); brother, Don Kiefer (Jan); 4 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday at St. Martha Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or Hosparus. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 13, 2019
