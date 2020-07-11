Doris Mary Hash
Louisville - Doris Mary Hash, 88, entered Eternal Life Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Doris was born in Louisville to the late William and Matilda Kuebler. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy and Ursuline College. For many she was known as "the voice" of Bellarmine University for her faithful dedication as their receptionist for more than 28 years. Her devotion to the university was recognized in her acceptance of the Monsignor Horrigan Distinguished Service Award given to recognize individuals who, as a member of the university faculty, staff or administration, have made a significant contribution to Bellarmine. She enjoyed time spent with her family, Bellarmine sporting events, Woodhaven Country Club, and playing bingo. She will be remembered fondly as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. As the perpetual life of the party, she never met a stranger and was known and loved by many most affectionately as "Da".
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Hash.
Survivors include her daughters, Vickie Jo Lyons (Tommy) and Debbie Hash Fox; grandchildren, Erin Lyons Renninger (Chris), Joseph Lyons, and Hayley Fox; and great granddaughters, Penny Lee Renninger and Valerie Jo Renninger.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Edward Catholic Church, with burial to follow in St. Edward Cemetery.
The family would like to offer a heartfelt expression of thanks to the many caregivers and staff at the Nazareth Home for the care provided to Doris.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mass of the Air. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com
