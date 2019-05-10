Doris Mary Theresa Goellner Kitchin



Louisville - Doris Mary Theresa Goellner Kitchin passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3rd, 2019 surrounded by those who loved her. She was given the gift of life on July 3rd, 1926. She is greeted at the pearly gates of heaven by her beloved deceased husband, William Kitchin, and her children, Linda Kitchin Lindsay, Susan Kitchin Goellner, and Michael William Kitchin.



Doris embodied the Catholic spirit and shared Catholic love and Catholic guilt in equal measures with those around her. She was always quick with a sassy remark and a gleam in her eye. Her day was not done without the successful completion of her newspaper crossword puzzles. Although she was quick to reprimand family for having a drink in hand, she was known to partake in a glass of wine with an ice cube or a gin and tonic. She provided unsolicited advice to those around her and made us all better for it. She lived a life full of laughter and those that knew her will miss her crazy antics and spitfire personality.



She is survived by William Kitchin, her son; Diane Margaret Kitchin, her daughter-in-law; Bruce Lindsay, her son-in-law; Helen Kitchin and Lucille Brown, her sisters; and numerous grandchildren and their families. Her family loved this little southern firecracker with all their hearts and she will dearly be missed by those that she left behind.



Funeral services will be held at 10:a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church 7813 Shelbyville Road followed by burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens East Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm - 7:00pm on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. If desired, friends may make contributions to her church. Published in The Courier-Journal on May 10, 2019