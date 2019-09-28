|
Doris Maureen Jones Hobba
Louisville - passed on September 28, 2019 after a long illness.
Doris was born to Leland and Ola Jones in Whitesburg, Kentucky on March 9th, 1932. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Gilbert J. Hobba of 44 years, also her sister Annabel Ettel of St. Louis, Missouri.
Once Doris finished Bryant Stratton Business College, she was employed by the General Electric Company in the finance department.
Doris and her husband Gilbert were real estate investors in the Louisville area and over their lifetimes purchased and sold over a dozen homes, apartments, or farms. She could always be found with her husband helping out at the farm, working at the apartment houses, crappie fishing, or enjoying their pool. Doris was also an avid card player and spent hours playing poker with friends over the years. In later years, she had also become an excellent Puzzle craftswoman.
She is survived by her son, G. David Hobba, his wife Cheryl, and four grandsons: Benjamin, Joseph (JD), Tim, and Nick. Also including great grandchildren: Mikayla, Abigail, Torah, Seth, Elijah, and Levi.
Doris spent the last four years living in West Virginia and will be finally returning home to Louisville.
Services will be held at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Road Louisville, Kentucky 40218 with entombment at Resthaven Memorial Park next to her husband after the service.
Visitation will be Monday, September 30th from 4 pm to 8 pm and the "Celebration of Life" service will start at 10 am on Tuesday, October 1st.
Memorial gifts may be made to her church, the Fern Creek Christian Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019