Doris Moad Abell
Doris Moad Abell

Louisville - DORIS MOAD ABELL, 95, of Louisville, entered Enteral Life on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

Doris was born in Louisville and a graduate of Presentation Academy. She was also a founding member of St. Pius X Catholic Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, James Hubert Abell, Sr.; parents, John and Mary Margaret Moad; grandson, Michael Abell; and brother, John "Bud" Moad.

Left to cherish Doris's memory are her children, Luanne Shaw (Dennis), Linda Abell, Patricia Abell, and James Abell, Jr.; grandchildren, Dana, Corey, Joseph, and Nic; and 5 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass for Doris will be at 10 AM on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. John Paul II; 3521 Goldsmith Lane, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Tuesday at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home; 3800 Bardstown Road.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to WHAS Crusade for Children or Mass of the Air.

Condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
