Doris Nall Hockenbury
Louisville - Doris Hockenbury passed away on April 28, 2019. She was born in Louisville, KY on September 20, 1927. She was a graduate of Louisville Girls High School and a member of Anchorage Presbyterian Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ross Hockenbury, her parents Herman and Jeanette Nall, brothers Herman (Margie), Harold (Rose), Bill (Alice), Donald (Marilyn), and Alan, and by sisters Ruby Vance (Roy) and Shirley. She is survived by her son, Dr. Todd Hockenbury (Dawn), grandchildren Collin and Caroline Hockenbury, her sister Joyce Stich (Dee), brother-in-law Stan Roessler, sister-in-law Mary Nall and many nieces and nephews.
She retired after 28 years as an executive secretary to the Ford Motor Louisville District Sales Manager. She was a member of several local round dance clubs, to include the Carousels, Roundliers, Rhymalers, and Moonglow, as well as various square dance clubs, where she met many of her dearest and lifelong friends.
Visitation will be at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Rd., Louisville, KY 40207 on April 30, 2019, 3:00-7:00 PM. Funeral services will be at Anchorage Presbyterian Church on May 1, 2019, at 11:00 AM. She will be buried alongside her husband of 71 years at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be given to Anchorage Presbyterian Church or the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 30, 2019