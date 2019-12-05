|
|
Doris Phelps
Mt. Juliet, TN - Mrs. Doris Marie (Reese) Phelps, age 86, of Mt. Juliet, TN, formerly of Shepherdsville, KY returned to her Heavenly Father on December 4, 2019. Mrs. Phelps was born on August 18, 1933 in Coeburn, Virginia to the late Chapman Lee Reese and Clara Marie (Miller) Lang. Mrs. Phelps was a retired educator and administrator for Bullitt County Public Schools and a former member of First Baptist Church of Shepherdsville, where she served as deacon and Sunday School teacher. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Juliet, TN. Mrs. Phelps was a longtime member of Star of Hope Chapter #183 Order of the Eastern Star, former choral member of Sweet Adelines and former member of the Bullitt County Homemakers. After retirement, she passionately served with the Bullitt County Adult Learning Center and Jail Ministry. She enjoyed with her cherished friends, a book club. Playing piano, researching genealogy, quilting and crocheting were some of her favorite activities. Among those that preceded her in death are her parents; son, Roger Allen Phelps II; and brother, Billy Jean Reese.
She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Denise Swanson (Barry); grandchildren, Tyler Swanson, Kayla Swanson; Bonnie Murphy (Erick), Rachel Phelps and Roger Allen Phelps III (Lanie); great-grandchildren, Lannah and Kinnley Murphy and Roger Allen River Phelps IV; daughter-in-law, Roberta Gale Etherton; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express special thanks to the lovely group of ladies who provided excellent care and became a part of our family. The family also wishes to express appreciation to the staff of Maristone.
Funeral service will be conducted at noon on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with interment in Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Friday from 3-8 pm and Saturday from 9 am until time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Old Mill/Crossroads Family Resource Center (Attn. LeeAnn Lowery 11540 Hwy. 44 East Mt. Washington, KY 40047). Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019