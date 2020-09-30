1/1
Doris R. "Aunt" Kirby
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"Aunt" Doris R. Kirby

Louisville - 88, went to eternal rest on Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital. She is the daughter of the late Enoch and Juanita Greer.

She is survived by her daughter; Linda Kirby.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Ekklesia Christian Church,1401 Bluegrass Avenue. Visitation will be from 10-11 AM Saturday at the church. Entombment will be in Louisville Memorial Gardens West




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Ekklesia Christian Church
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ekklesia Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved