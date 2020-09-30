"Aunt" Doris R. Kirby



Louisville - 88, went to eternal rest on Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital. She is the daughter of the late Enoch and Juanita Greer.



She is survived by her daughter; Linda Kirby.



Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Ekklesia Christian Church,1401 Bluegrass Avenue. Visitation will be from 10-11 AM Saturday at the church. Entombment will be in Louisville Memorial Gardens West









