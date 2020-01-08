|
Louisville - Doris "Jeanne" Renfro
took the journey home into our heavenly fathers arms at the age of 77. She was the loving Wife of Thomas L Renfro Sr for 55 years, who preceded her in death; Mother to Tommy Renfro Jr (Theresa), Timmy Renfro who preceded her in death, and Tony Renfro (Mickie); Grandmother to Clinton, Jaime (Haley), Tyler (Kristan), Payton, and Ashton; Great-grandmother to Annie and Xavier. Jeannie spent her years as a homemaker raising her boys and nurturing a family. Jeannie loved to sing and performed at country music shows across the region with her husband Tommy. She was a member of Penile Baptist Church. Her Funeral Service will be held on Saturday 10:30am at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 2-8pm and after 9am on Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020