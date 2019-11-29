Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Christ Temple Christian Life Center
723 South 45th Street
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Christ Temple Christian Life Center
723 South 45th Street
1940 - 2019
Doris Roberts Obituary
Doris Roberts

Louisville - Doris was born March 28, 1940 passed away peacefully with family by her side Friday, November 29, 2019. Doris is survived by her two loving daughters, Peggy Jones (Bennett); son -in- law, Winston G. Bennett, III, Janet Marie Jones; four grandchildren, Leontay L. Bennett (Holly), Princess V. Bennett, Jasmine C. Bennett and Stephanie M. Bennett; four great-grandchildren. Visitation: 9am -12pm Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Christ Temple Christian Life Center, 723 South 45th Street, funeral service to follow at 12pm, burial in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted G. C. Williams Funeral Home, 1935 West Broadway St.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
