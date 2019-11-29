|
|
Doris Roberts
Louisville - Doris was born March 28, 1940 passed away peacefully with family by her side Friday, November 29, 2019. Doris is survived by her two loving daughters, Peggy Jones (Bennett); son -in- law, Winston G. Bennett, III, Janet Marie Jones; four grandchildren, Leontay L. Bennett (Holly), Princess V. Bennett, Jasmine C. Bennett and Stephanie M. Bennett; four great-grandchildren. Visitation: 9am -12pm Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Christ Temple Christian Life Center, 723 South 45th Street, funeral service to follow at 12pm, burial in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted G. C. Williams Funeral Home, 1935 West Broadway St.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019