Doris S. Chandler
1932 - 2020
Doris S. Chandler

Louisville - Doris J. Chandler, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at St. Matthews Care Center, she was 88.

Born on January 18, 1932 in Louisville, she was the daughter of George Michael and Minnie Mae Spoelker.

Doris graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1949. She met the love of her life, Clifford Jerome Chandler. They were united in marriage on November 26, 1955 and spent 59 beautiful years together until Cliff's passing in March 2015. They were members of St. Margaret Mary Parish.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her brother, George Michael Spoelker, Jr. and her daughter and son-in-law, Marty and Jeff Harrison.

Doris is survived by her children, Susan McIntyre (Dale), Patty Lord (Kenny), Amy Martin (Kerry), Mike Chandler and Cliff Chandler, Jr. (Rita). She also leaves to cherish her memory her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Steven Meyer, Jr. (Lisa), Matthew Harrison (Meredith) and their two children, Ethan and Owen; Rachel Pankowski (Ben) and their son, Henry; Holly Harrison (Adam), Shelby Culton (Justin), Katie McIntyre-White (Frank) and their two children, Kaleigha and Harmony; Rebecca McIntyre and Elisabeth Chandler.

Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, all services will be private. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews was entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.RattermanBrothers.com to leave online condolences.

In keeping with Doris's love for children, please consider a memorial gift to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.






Published in Courier-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
