Doris Stockhoff WheelerLouisville - Doris Stockhoff Wheeler passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was 92 years old. She was born on July 26, 1927 to Elsie Pfeiffer Stockhoff and Fred Stockhoff. She was proud to have been a Louisvillian her entire life. She graduated from Shawnee High School in the Class of '45 and still met regularly with her classmates. Doris attended U of L and was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority, She worked as a legal secretary before her children were born. She was married to William Charles Wheeler (Charlie) for fifty five wonderful years. He predeceased her in 2005.She is survived by their two sons, Bill (Jackie) of Brandenburg, KY and Tom (Toni) of Cottage Grove, OR, two grandsons Jeff and Cody Wheeler, one great-granddaughter, Nora and her sister-in-law, Mildred Bailey.Having been an only child, Doris cherished her many friends-some lifelong. She loved to travel, sew, play bridge and garden; she was a past president of Rock Creek Garden Club. Doris was a member and active participant of Harvey Browne Presbyterian Church for over fifty years.A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 21 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky 40205 with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be made to Harvey Browne Presbyterian Church.