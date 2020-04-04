|
|
Doris W. Waddell
Louisville - Doris W. Waddell, age 96 of Louisville, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Doris attended the University of Louisville before marrying Don on July 24, 1944. Doris and her family were charter members of Southeast Christian Church which began on July 2, 1962. Active in the church, she was the church librarian for many years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Waddell, Jr.; parents, Otis and Gladys White; and her brother, J. Winston White.
Left to cherish her memory are sons, Donald E. (Nancy) and Stephen L. (Toni) Waddell; cousin, Velta Rose Smith; grandchildren, Michael Waddell (Kate), Dana Choate, Jim Newcomb Waddell, Matthew Waddell, Donald Waddell IV, David Waddell and Dawn Michelle Waddell; and great-grandchildren, Amanda Williams, India Kirby, Isaiah Waddell, Robert Choate, Donald Waddell V, Devin Waddell, Erin Waddell, Amy Waddell, Bernadette Esther Maynes and Aaron Waddell.
Services are private. A memorial service will be held later this summer. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020