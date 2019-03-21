Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
(502) 969-1367
For more information about
Dorothy Dubick
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Rita's Catholic Church
8709 Preston Hwy
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rita's Catholic Church
8709 Preston Hwy
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Dubick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy A. Dubick


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy A. Dubick Obituary
Dorothy A. Dubick

Louisville - Dorothy A. Dubick, a long-time resident of Louisville, died peacefully at home on Saturday, March 16, at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Michael Dubick. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Loretta Notko (Michael), Mary Ann Polacek and brothers Richard (Mary Helen) and Edwin. She is survived by her brother, Kenneth Smott, of Glenview, IL, and many cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Born in Chicago, IL to the late Antoinette and Joseph Smoczynski on July 2, 1926. Dorothy married Michael in 1946 and moved to the Louisville area shortly thereafter. They were both employed at Southern High School. She in the school office and he as a teacher and coach. Dorothy was a devoted member of St. Rita's Catholic Church. She enjoyed quilting, playing cards, church picnics, entertaining friends and cheering for her favorite sports teams. She was loved by all who knew her.

Funeral Monday at St. Rita's Catholic Church, 8709 Preston Hwy. 9:00 am visitation followed by Mass at 10:00 am. Internment at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Rita's Catholic Church, 8709 Preston Hwy, Louisville, KY 40219
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now