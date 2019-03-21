|
Dorothy A. Dubick
Louisville - Dorothy A. Dubick, a long-time resident of Louisville, died peacefully at home on Saturday, March 16, at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Michael Dubick. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Loretta Notko (Michael), Mary Ann Polacek and brothers Richard (Mary Helen) and Edwin. She is survived by her brother, Kenneth Smott, of Glenview, IL, and many cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Born in Chicago, IL to the late Antoinette and Joseph Smoczynski on July 2, 1926. Dorothy married Michael in 1946 and moved to the Louisville area shortly thereafter. They were both employed at Southern High School. She in the school office and he as a teacher and coach. Dorothy was a devoted member of St. Rita's Catholic Church. She enjoyed quilting, playing cards, church picnics, entertaining friends and cheering for her favorite sports teams. She was loved by all who knew her.
Funeral Monday at St. Rita's Catholic Church, 8709 Preston Hwy. 9:00 am visitation followed by Mass at 10:00 am. Internment at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Rita's Catholic Church, 8709 Preston Hwy, Louisville, KY 40219
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 21, 2019