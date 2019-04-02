Resources
Dorothy A. Everett


1924 - 2019 Obituary
Dorothy A. Everett Obituary
Dorothy A. Everett

Versailles - Everett, Dorothy A, 94 of Versailles Ky, returned to her Heavenly Father on March 28, 2019. She was born on October 15, 1924 in Brooklyn New York and was a Catholic by faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph H Everett and son, Capt. Gary M Everett.

She is survived by her sons, James (Karen) Everett, Joseph Everett Jr, William Everett and daughter Carolann Everett; 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a private funeral and burial.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 2, 2019
