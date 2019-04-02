|
Dorothy A. Everett
Versailles - Everett, Dorothy A, 94 of Versailles Ky, returned to her Heavenly Father on March 28, 2019. She was born on October 15, 1924 in Brooklyn New York and was a Catholic by faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph H Everett and son, Capt. Gary M Everett.
She is survived by her sons, James (Karen) Everett, Joseph Everett Jr, William Everett and daughter Carolann Everett; 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a private funeral and burial.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 2, 2019