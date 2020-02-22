Resources
Dorothy A. Harrod

Dorothy A. Harrod Obituary
Dorothy A. Harrod

Louisville - Mrs. Dorothy A. Harrod, age 85, of Hillview, returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Mrs. Harrod was born in Louisville, KY on March 11, 1934 to the late Charles Thomas and Sallie Elizabeth Allen. She was a member of Eastern Gate Baptist Church.

Among those who preceded her in death are, her dear husband, Charles Ray Harrod; her daughter, Cindy Ann Harrod and her siblings, Richard Charles Allen, Lucille Dudgeon and Laura Elizabeth Smith.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters , Victoria Knight, Debra Hagerman (Jeff) and Karen Plummer (Ronnie); grandchildren, Cindy, Landon and Preston; great-grandchildren, Haley, Braden and Maci; step-grandchildren, Elijah and Josalyn; her caregiver, Nabora "Rosie" Rodriguez and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow at Brookland Cemetery. Visitation on Tuesday from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Wednesday from 10:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
