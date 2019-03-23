Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Louisville - Dorothy A. Wohlleb, 95, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, holding the hands of her loving family.

She was born August 31, 1923, in Louisville, KY, the daughter of the late Lillian Dressel and Michael V. Hellmann.

Dorothy and her late husband, George Wohlleb, owned and operated Wohlleb's Bakery for many wonderful years, and served the people of Louisville with their beautiful cakes and delicious doughnuts.

She loved people and made friends wherever she went, but nothing compared to the love she had for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Day (Tim); grandchildren, Lindsay Elrod (Jeff), Annie Katzman, Maria Wade (Ethan), Kim Bambach (Sven), and Timothy Day; great-grandchildren, Hadley and Aubrey; and son-in-law Don Katzman.

Anxious for her arrival in heaven were her two late daughters, Joanne Katzman and Janet Wohlleb, and her loving husband, George.

Her funeral service will be celebrated at 4pm on Monday, March 25, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. A memorial visitation will be held the same day from 12pm until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts may be made to Cedar Lake Lodge Foundation, 7984 New LaGrange Rd, Lou, KY, 40222.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 23, 2019
