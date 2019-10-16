Services
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
1942 - 2019
Louisville - Dorothy Allgeier Steuerle, 77, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Born on January 1, 1942, to the late Bernard and Rosalind Allgeier, she was a graduate of Assumption High School class of 1959. She had a long career in childcare, where many lives were touched. She was a former member of the Highland Legion Post, Jeffersontown Seniors, Moose Club, and several lunch groups.

She was predeceased by her brother, John Allgeier; sisters, Elizabeth Allgeier and Sylvia Kendrick.

She is survived by her children, Mark Steuerle (Melanie), Karen English (Joe), Stephanie Wantye, Cynthia Simpson (Walt), and Angie Dusch (Jason); siblings, Ruth Eisenback, Maxine Neal (Don), Aline Carter, and Tom Allgeier; 17 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Dorothy will be at 12 PM on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Visitation will be from 10 AM to the start of the service on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hosparus Health of Louisville. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019
