BRUINGTON-JENKINS-STURGEON FUNERAL HOME - BRANDENBURG
198 LAWRENCE STREET
Brandenburg, KY 40108
(270) 422-2115
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Theresa of Avila Church
Payneville, KY
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Theresa of Avila Church
Payneville, KY
Louisville - Dorothy Amelia Curl, age 85, of Louisville, KY passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Hosparus Health of Louisville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11 A.M. EDT at St. Theresa of Avila Church in Payneville, KY with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 23 from 3-8 P.M. EDT from the Chapel of Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home and Wednesday after 10 A.M. EDT at the church.

Online condolences may be made at www.bjsfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 22, 2019
