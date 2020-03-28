Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Dorothy Ann "Dot" Redford


1926 - 2020
Louisville - Dorothy Ann "Dot"Redford, 93, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020 at Signature Healthcare East.

She was born April 17th, 1926 to John Turner and Lucille Clark Turner.

Dot retired from Baptist Hospital East where she worked as a nursing assistant until her retirement. She was a member of St Frances of Rome Catholic Church. She is preceded in death by her sister, Betty Turner Pallotti and her dearest lifelong friend, LaVerne O'Hara.She is survived by her daughter Constance Redford Hagen and her husband, Brian, by her son, James Edward Redford, and by Millie Sidebottom, a friend who was like a daughter to her.

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, services and burial will be private with family only.

Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road "in St. Matthews" is entrusted with arrangements. "
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
