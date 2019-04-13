|
Dorothy Armstrong Guinn
Louisville - 91, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 11, 2019.
She was a member of St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter.
She is survived by her husband, Edward "Gene" Guinn Sr.; children, Linda Burbridge (Rod), Carla Zehnder (Mark), Bob Armstrong (Caroline), Gene Guinn Jr. (Marian) and Jill Barker (Pat); sister, Jean Marsee (Dewey); brother, Ed Donnelly (Debbie); fifteen grandchildren, and fourteen great grandchildren.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a. m. Monday at St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church, 2931 Pindell Avenue with burial in St. Michael's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p. m. Sunday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home, 2723 Preston Highway.
Memorial gifts may be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children or the Donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019