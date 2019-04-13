Services
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church
2931 Pindell Avenue
Dorothy Armstrong Guinn Obituary
Dorothy Armstrong Guinn

Louisville - 91, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 11, 2019.

She was a member of St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter.

She is survived by her husband, Edward "Gene" Guinn Sr.; children, Linda Burbridge (Rod), Carla Zehnder (Mark), Bob Armstrong (Caroline), Gene Guinn Jr. (Marian) and Jill Barker (Pat); sister, Jean Marsee (Dewey); brother, Ed Donnelly (Debbie); fifteen grandchildren, and fourteen great grandchildren.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a. m. Monday at St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church, 2931 Pindell Avenue with burial in St. Michael's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p. m. Sunday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home, 2723 Preston Highway.

Memorial gifts may be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children or the Donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
