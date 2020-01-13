|
|
Dorothy B. Wilson
Louisville - Dorothy B. Wilson, 90, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. She was a member St. Ignatius Catholic Church and Rabbouni Catholic Community.
Dorothy was a founding member of St. Ignatius Church. She was a former employee of Reynolds Aluminum Metals and a homemaker. She was always the quiet, faithful, unconditional loving presence to all she met.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Louis Wilson; parents, Lawrence and Margaret (Wulf) Braun; infant brother Lawrence Braun; and brothers, William (Bill) and Charles (Charlie) L. Braun.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Leslie A. Wilson, Gary Wilson (Michele), and Patty Wilson Frager (Stanley); grandchildren, Christopher, Andrew (Jaime) Wilson, and Sarah Wilson Porter (John); great grandchildren, Ella Grace Wilson., Noah, Everett, and Arlo Wilson, and great-grandchildren, Analeigh, Nahum, and Ariella Porter; and sisters in law, Esther Wilson Dallas and Linda Ford Braun; and a host of nieces and nephews and friends.
The funeral Mass will be at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Rabbouni Catholic Community, 7812 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville, KY 40241. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the church prior to the funeral Mass. Burial will follow Thursday morning January 16, 2020. Gather at Ratterman's Funeral Home Middletown, 12900 Shelbyville Rd. at 10:00 a.m. for brief prayer service, followed by travel to Walnut Ridge Cemetery 2421 Hamburg Pike, Jeffersonville, IN
Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers can be made to , Salvation Army Christmas Tree Angel Program, or St. John's Center for the Homeless.
Ratterman Brothers East Louisville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020