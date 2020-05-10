Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy "Dot" Bailey



Louisville - 86, died Friday at home.



Survivors her children; Violet Brown, Carol Morrison, Della Titus, Sharon Bailey, Gwendolyn Henderson, Joyce Bailey, Judy Stone (Mike); siblings, Carolyn Thompson, John, Bennie, Terry, Ralph, and Jeffrey Farrell; 15 grandchildren and a host of extended relatives and friends.



Funeral and burial private. W.T. Shumake & Daughters in charge of arrangements.









