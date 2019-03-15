Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Dorothy Barbara Lynch Obituary
Dorothy Barbara Lynch

Louisville - Dorothy Barbara (Kaiser) Lynch, 96, of Shively passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Dorothy was a member of Chapel Hill United Church of Christ and had retired from Jefferson County Board of Education as a cook.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Edward C. Lynch; son Donald Lynch; brother Edwin Kaiser and four sisters Anna Codey, Marie Davis, Edna Woods and Martha McCloud.

Survivors include her two children, Barbara A. Stafford (Roger), Elizabeth "Betty" Adams; one sister, Regina Weedman; a daughter in law, Judy Lynch; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00-7:00 P.M. Sunday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 15, 2019
