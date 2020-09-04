1/
Dorothy Besten Dimke
1928 - 2020
Dorothy Besten Dimke

Louisville - 91, passed away August 31, 2020 at Mary and Elizabeth Hospital. She was born November 17, 1928 in Louisville, Ky to the late Henry Clarence and Dorothy Cassilly Besten. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dimke and daughter, Katie Shultz.

She will be remembered as being a loving mother.

She is survived by her children, Donna Dimke, Gretchen (Denny) Onstott, Dean (Audrey) Dimke; a special daughter-in-law, Nina Montez; and grandchildren, Michael Onstott, Sunnie Shultz, Tate Dimke, Lowell Dimke, and Blaise Dimke.

A Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. Albert the Great, 1395 Girard Drive, Louisville, Ky 40222. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Albert the Great
