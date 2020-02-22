|
Dorothy Brown Harmon
Louisville - Dorothy Brown Harmon, 96, born in Elk Creek, Spencer County, KY on September 22, 1923, Mrs. Harmon passed away on Wednesday, February 19, in the presence of her children. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Butler Brown and Corinne Thurman Brown, by her husband, A.B. Harmon, and her brother, Howard Brown.
She is survived by her son, Allee B. Harmon (Susan), daughter, Darlys S. Harmon-Vaught (David), grandson, Mark T. Harmon-Vaught, and granddaughter Sarah E. Harmon-Vaught (fiance Ryan Phillip).
Dorothy graduated from Campbellsville Junior College in 1942, from Bellarmine-Ursuline College in 1970, and from Spalding College in 1972. She served as an elementary librarian in the Louisville and Jefferson County Public School Systems.
A 73-year member of St. Matthews Baptist Church, Mrs. Harmon served in several capacities, investing 27 years of service in the church's Media Center. In retirement, she and her husband, A.B., taught English as a second language in China, Indonesia, and twice in Vietnam. They travelled extensively throughout the United States and internationally.
Visitation with the family and a Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, February 25 at Pearson's Funeral Home, 149 Breckenridge Lane, with visitation from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm, and the Celebration of Life at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Grove Hill Cemetery, Shelbyville, KY.
In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Harmon requested that memorial gifts be made to the Media Center of St. Matthews Baptist Church, 3515 Grandview Avenue, Louisville, KY 40207.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020