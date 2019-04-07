Services
Dorothy Brumfield


Louisville - Brumfield, Dorothy Mae, 72, passed away Thursday April 4, 2019.

Dorothy was born September 20, 1946 to the late Virgil & Dorothy Brumfield II in Louisville, Ky. She was a retired employee for the Louisville Water Company.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by two children, Frank Lee Sloan and Cecil Wayne Burnett; two siblings, Brenda Sue Brumfield and Virgil Brumfield III.

Survivors include two daughters, Tonya Lynn Geraci (Scott) and Trena M. Lay; one brother, George Brumfield; one sister, Georgetta Hudspeth; two cousins that were like sisters, Frances O. Allen and Valmae Seward (William); eight grandchildren, Cecil Glover, Mandy Glover, John T. Leister, Jr., Brenna Marks (Landarius), Miranda Williams (Brandon), Dillon Hampton, Travis Littrell, Jr., and Michael S. Lewis, II; 13 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins whom she dearly loved and they dearly loved her.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy to Kosair Charities, 982 Eastern Parkway, Louisville, KY 40217
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
