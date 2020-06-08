Dorothy C. Milliner
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy C. Milliner

Dorothy C. Milliner, 83, of Louisville, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020

She is preceded in death by her parents, William Minks and Freda Elizabeth (Bodner) Minks. Daughter Laura Jean Cooper, Grandson Michael Martinez Jr., and Grandson Timothy Milliner Jr.

"Dot" as her friends called her was born on December 17th 1936. She was a homemaker with a creative personality and would eagerly share her vast knowledge and love of gardening, sewing, crocheting, and button collecting to all. She loved the Lord and was a bright light and great witness for Him to the very end, and was a member of the Iroquois Kingdom Hall for 49+ years.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 67 years, Earl A. Milliner Sr.; children, Freda (Barry) Jenkins, Earl A. (Rayma) Milliner Jr., Patty (Tim) Cox, Theresa Kilmer, and Timothy (Karen) Milliner; and a sister Jean Minks. 11 Grandchildren, 19 Great Grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends whom she loved very much.

The service will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 2:00pm in Evergreen Dignity Chapel. The visitation will be held from 10:00am until the time of service. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
10
Service
02:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
5023661481
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved