Dorothy C. MillinerDorothy C. Milliner, 83, of Louisville, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020She is preceded in death by her parents, William Minks and Freda Elizabeth (Bodner) Minks. Daughter Laura Jean Cooper, Grandson Michael Martinez Jr., and Grandson Timothy Milliner Jr."Dot" as her friends called her was born on December 17th 1936. She was a homemaker with a creative personality and would eagerly share her vast knowledge and love of gardening, sewing, crocheting, and button collecting to all. She loved the Lord and was a bright light and great witness for Him to the very end, and was a member of the Iroquois Kingdom Hall for 49+ years.Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 67 years, Earl A. Milliner Sr.; children, Freda (Barry) Jenkins, Earl A. (Rayma) Milliner Jr., Patty (Tim) Cox, Theresa Kilmer, and Timothy (Karen) Milliner; and a sister Jean Minks. 11 Grandchildren, 19 Great Grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends whom she loved very much.The service will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 2:00pm in Evergreen Dignity Chapel. The visitation will be held from 10:00am until the time of service. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery.