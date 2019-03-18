Services
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
(502) 933-9000
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Bethany Memorial Cemetery
Dorothy Childress Obituary
Dorothy Childress

Louisville - entered into rest on March 16th.

She was a member of the Valley View Church.

Mrs. Childress was preceded in rest by her husband, Cecil Childress; daughter, Robyn Lynn Childress; and a granddaughter, Karen Childress.

She is survived by her children, Cee Cee Wade (Bob), Terry Childress (Patsy), Gaynale Huff, Jeanne Cockerill (Wayne), and Holly French (Dennis); 10 grandchildren, Dee Dee Hansen (Dean), Robert Wade Jr.(Jan), Theresa Scanlon (Tommy), Jennifer Hack (Stephen), John Huff III (Stacey) Michael Cockerill (Tina), Amy Hampton (Earl), Dennis French, Jr., and Cody French; 17 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren and a caregiver, Joyce Fisher.

Her funeral will be on Tuesday at 1pm at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with interment following at the Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 4pm until 8pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 18, 2019
