Dorothy Childress
Louisville - entered into rest on March 16th.
She was a member of the Valley View Church.
Mrs. Childress was preceded in rest by her husband, Cecil Childress; daughter, Robyn Lynn Childress; and a granddaughter, Karen Childress.
She is survived by her children, Cee Cee Wade (Bob), Terry Childress (Patsy), Gaynale Huff, Jeanne Cockerill (Wayne), and Holly French (Dennis); 10 grandchildren, Dee Dee Hansen (Dean), Robert Wade Jr.(Jan), Theresa Scanlon (Tommy), Jennifer Hack (Stephen), John Huff III (Stacey) Michael Cockerill (Tina), Amy Hampton (Earl), Dennis French, Jr., and Cody French; 17 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren and a caregiver, Joyce Fisher.
Her funeral will be on Tuesday at 1pm at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with interment following at the Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 4pm until 8pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 18, 2019