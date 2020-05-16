Dorothy Dodson Huffman
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Dodson Huffman

Louisville - Dorothy Dodson Huffman, ag 92, formerly of Louisville, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020.

She was born January 17, 1928 in Breckinridge County, the daughter of Claude E. and Eva (Payne) Dodson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert William Huffman; one son, Harry Huffman; a sister, Ruby Curry Blankenship; and one brother, GW Dodson.

Dorothy retired from Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance after 20 years of service. She was also a faithful member of St. Matthews Baptist Church for over 60 years.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, David Huffman (Patty); a granddaughter, Lauren Moody; three great-grandchildren, Laurel-lye, Landyn and Layla Moody; one sister, Brenda Morgan; one brother, Charlie Dodson; and her former daughter-in-law, Dena McGowan.

A private family gathering and service will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 with entombment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.

Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Please visit www.archlheadycralle.com to leave a condolence message for the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 16 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
5028968821
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved