Dorothy Dodson Huffman
Louisville - Dorothy Dodson Huffman, ag 92, formerly of Louisville, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020.
She was born January 17, 1928 in Breckinridge County, the daughter of Claude E. and Eva (Payne) Dodson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert William Huffman; one son, Harry Huffman; a sister, Ruby Curry Blankenship; and one brother, GW Dodson.
Dorothy retired from Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance after 20 years of service. She was also a faithful member of St. Matthews Baptist Church for over 60 years.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, David Huffman (Patty); a granddaughter, Lauren Moody; three great-grandchildren, Laurel-lye, Landyn and Layla Moody; one sister, Brenda Morgan; one brother, Charlie Dodson; and her former daughter-in-law, Dena McGowan.
A private family gathering and service will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 with entombment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 16 to May 18, 2020.