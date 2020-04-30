Services
Grayson Funeral Home
Dorothy E. DeVore

Dorothy E. DeVore Obituary
Charlestown, IN - Dorothy Elizabeth DeVore, 89, of Charlestown, IN, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Maple Manor Christian Home in Sellersburg, IN.

She was born on March 29, 1931 in Clark County, IN to Otis and Minnie Staples Roberts. Dorothy was a former billing and admitting clerk for Floyd Memorial Hospital and a member of the North Charlestown Church of God. She is preceded in death by her husband, James "Curly" DeVore and brother, Elza Roberts.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Allen Pherson and his wife Jane of Floyds Knobs, IN, Jim DeVore and his wife Linda of Jeffersonville, IN, Timothy DeVore and his wife Penny of Lexington, IN and Gayle Mason and her husband Steven of New Washington, IN; Grandchildren, Michael Pherson, Dremia Schepers, Sarah McKim, Drew Pherson , Jennifer DeVore, Jimmy DeVore, Joey DeVore, Jamie DeVore, Nikki Baker, Christopher DeVore, and Lindsey White; 20 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter.

Graveside Services will be at 3:00 p.m. on Friday May 1, 2020 at Owen Creek Cemetery. Drive through visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 2:30 PM on Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home in Charlestown.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
