Services
Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home
201 North Oak Street
Corydon, IN 47112
(812) 738-2116
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home
201 North Oak Street
Corydon, IN 47112
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home
201 North Oak Street
Corydon, IN 47112
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Lanesville, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Hussung
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy E. Hussung

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy E. Hussung Obituary
Dorothy E. Hussung, 92, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Lanesville.

Survivors include her daughters, Sandy Young (Larry), Vickie Jacobs (Doug) and Pam Johnston (Brian); her sister, Shirley Lieber; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019, at her church.

Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Friday and after 9:00 a.m. Saturday at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or School.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now