Dorothy E. Hussung, 92, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Lanesville.
Survivors include her daughters, Sandy Young (Larry), Vickie Jacobs (Doug) and Pam Johnston (Brian); her sister, Shirley Lieber; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019, at her church.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Friday and after 9:00 a.m. Saturday at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or School.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 9, 2019