Dorothy Elizabeth Daugherty
Louisville - age 84, passed away on Friday, June 20, 2020. She was born on January 6, 1936 to the late Paul and Jessie Denzik. Dorothy retired from accounting and was a Brilliant Star with the Eastern Star Shawnee Lodge.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Junior Paul Daugherty. Dorothy is survived by one sister, Paula Richards (Ronald).
Funeral services will be private due to the current social distancing restrictions. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Mt. Washington, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Eastern Star (easternstar.org).
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.