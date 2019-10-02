Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Dorothy Elizabeth "Dottie" (Fritz) Lanz


1923 - 2019
Dorothy Elizabeth "Dottie" (Fritz) Lanz Obituary
Dorothy "Dottie" Elizabeth (Fritz) Lanz

LOUISVILLE - 96, passed away peacefully in her sleep September 29th, 2019 at her home at Miralea.

She was born February 10, 1923, to Glenn William and Dorothy Dahl Fritz. Upon graduating from Shawnee High School in 1941, Dottie worked for the Federal Land Bank. She met her husband, Robert R. Lanz, when he was stationed at Fort Knox during WWll and they were married in 1946. He predeceased her after 67 years of marriage. Dottie was a former member of Bethel Evangelical and Reformed Church.

Dottie is survived by her son, Gerald Robert Lanz (Lisa); her daughter, Glenda Lee McCollum; granddaughter, Jennifer L. Graham (Todd) and two great - granddaughters, Merritt and Campbell Graham; sister, Jean Lee Gaum; nieces, Jill Ann Neel and Christy Lee Larimore; great niece Carlyn L. Neel and great nephews, Christian Dylan Neel and Zachary P. Larimore.

A special thanks to the loving caregivers who were with Dottie for 6 1/2 years, Dorothy Lee, Linda Pennington, and Donna Lanham. Also to the Hosparus nurse Jennifer Meeker.

Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, October 4th at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. A private funeral service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting gifts be made to Hosparus of Louisville or Kosair Charities.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019
