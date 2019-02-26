Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Dorothy Ella Weedman Obituary
Dorothy Ella Weedman

Louisville - Dorothy Weedman, 90, died Sunday, February 24, 2019.

She was a member of Douglass Hills Church of Christ.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Wilmer Weedman; and brother, Walter Yurt.

Her funeral is 1pm Wednesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation is after 12pm Wednesday until the time of the service.

Memorial gifts may be given to her church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 26, 2019
