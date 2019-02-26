|
|
Dorothy Ella Weedman
Louisville - Dorothy Weedman, 90, died Sunday, February 24, 2019.
She was a member of Douglass Hills Church of Christ.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Wilmer Weedman; and brother, Walter Yurt.
Her funeral is 1pm Wednesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation is after 12pm Wednesday until the time of the service.
Memorial gifts may be given to her church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 26, 2019