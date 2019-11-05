Services
Dorothy Ellen Coulter

Dorothy Ellen Coulter Obituary
Dorothy Ellen Coulter

Louisville - Dorothy Ellen Coulter, 98 passed away Oct. 27, 2019.

She was a native of Nelson County. Ky.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Lillie McCarty.

Survivors include son Jimmie Dale Coulter (Sue), daughter Violet Rayburn (Neil), brother Doakie Noel, sister Bonnie Stevens, grandsons Jason (Nikki) and Jason (Tara) and one great grandson Tyler.

Cremation was chosen. Nunnelley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
