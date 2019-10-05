Services
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Mildred Catholic Church
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mildred Catholic Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mildred Catholic Church
Dorothy Ellen Tohill "Duff" Clark


1953. - 2019
Dorothy Ellen Tohill "Duff" Clark Obituary
Dorothy "Duff" Ellen Tohill Clark

Somerset - Dorothy "Duff" Ellen Tohill Clark, passed away on October 4, 2019, at her residence at Heartsong Memory Care in Louisville, Ky. She was born on May 3, 1953. She was the daughter of the late John J. and Dorothy M. Tohill. She was a graduate of Somerset High School and earned a bachelor's in social work from the University of Kentucky.

She was a member of St. Mildred Catholic Church and volunteered at the parish's Clothing Center.

Dorothy is survived by her two daughters, Erin (& Seth) Kilcoyne, Louisville, KY and Kerri (& Brandon) Brooks, Somerset, KY; six grandchildren, Natalie Kilcoyne, Katie Kilcoyne, Madilyn Brooks, Mason Brooks, Brayden Brooks, and Savannah Brooks; her siblings, Mary T Yeiser, Donald Tohill, Dr. Thomas Tohill, and Jean Lessing; eleven nieces and nephews and their families; her ex-husband and friend Bill Clark and a special friend Helen Compton. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and one brother; John Joseph Tohill, Jr. Duff will be greatly missed by all who knew her and she leaves a host of extended relatives, friends and church family who mourn her passing. Duff's family would like to also give a special thanks to the staff at Heartsong for the wonderful care and love they showed Duff over the last two years. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at St. Mildred Catholic Church. Interment will follow in St Mildred Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends at St. Mildred Catholic Church from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019. A second visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Mildred Catholic Church and designated to their Clothing Center.

Somerset Undertaking Company and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements for Dorothy "Duff" Ellen Tohill Clark.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
