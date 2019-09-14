|
|
Dorothy Eloyis Dudley
Louisville - 85, passed away Thurs. Sept. 12, 2019. She was a member of St. Stephen Church. Survivors: son, Harold Duane Dudley (Barbara); grandsons, Troy, Adam, Jared Dudley and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Tues. 6-9 PM. Funeral: Wed. 11AM. Both services will be held at her church, 1018 S. 15th St. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery. Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019