Services
Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
2718 Virginia Avenue
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 778-7096
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
1018 S. 15th St
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
1018 S. 15th St
Dorothy Eloyis Dudley

Dorothy Eloyis Dudley Obituary
Dorothy Eloyis Dudley

Louisville - 85, passed away Thurs. Sept. 12, 2019. She was a member of St. Stephen Church. Survivors: son, Harold Duane Dudley (Barbara); grandsons, Troy, Adam, Jared Dudley and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Tues. 6-9 PM. Funeral: Wed. 11AM. Both services will be held at her church, 1018 S. 15th St. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery. Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
Download Now