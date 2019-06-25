|
|
Dorothy "Dot" Fow
Louisville - Dorothy "Dot" Fow, 89, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
She was born on December 7, 1929 in Louisville, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jerry Fow, daughters, Gerry Rose Hogan, and Terry Ann White, grandchild, Deborah Pryor, and brother John Coffey.
Dorothy is survived by her sister Lucille Conway, grandchild, Kellie Hogan, great-grandchildren, Meaghan Bailey, Kyle Bailey, and Kristen Bailey, great-great grandchildren, Teeghan Finnan, and Ivy Finnan. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her Funeral Service will be at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, at the Newcomer Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 25, 2019