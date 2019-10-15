Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Dorothy Givan

Dorothy Givan Obituary
Dorothy Givan

Louisville - GIVAN,

Doroth E., 88, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at Nazareth Home- Clifton.

Born in Leitchfield, KY, she retired from Allan-Nash as a real estate broker and was a member of Walnut Street Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard S. "Jim" Givan and her son, Richard Givan.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Laura Pennington and Stacy Wickenheiser(Doug) and 4 grandchildren, Lindsay and Samuel Pennington, Alexander Givan McQuinn, and Meredith Leigh Wickenheiser.

Her service will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. with a private burial to follow. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Thursday and from 10 a.m. until service time Friday, at the funeral home.

Expression of sympathy may be made to Walnut Street Baptist T.V. Ministries.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
