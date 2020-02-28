Services
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
502-451-8440
Dorothy Seward
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Dorothy H. Seward Obituary
Dorothy H Seward

Columbus, OH - 8/5/1923 - 2/21/2020

Dorothy H Seward passed peacefully at her home in Columbus, Ohio on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the age of 96.

She was born on August 5, 1923 in Louisville, KY to the late Robert Hartman and Mattie Hartman (Elliott), grew up there, and later married the late Vaughan Seward of Jeffersonville, IN.

Dorothy had a long and varied career as an executive secretary. In retirement she was known for her hugs, and her fierce loyalty to the U of L Cardinals.

In Columbus, Ohio, she is survived by her son Douglas V Seward, grandsons Nathaniel, Clayton, and Peter Seward, Douglas' wife Teri Wheaton-Seward and step-grandson Harley Wheaton. In Louisville, Kentucky by nephew John Warren, great-nephews John A (Buddy) Sohl Jr. (married to Tina), Bret Sohl (married to Donna) , Buddy and Tina's daughter Nicky (married to Stephen Guelda), sons John Sohl III (married to Crystal) and Matt Sohl (married to Alyssa).

Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until 2:00 on, Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Ave (at Barret Ave), Louisville, Ky, Saturday February 29 followed by a private graveside service at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
