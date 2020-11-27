Dorothy Illig



Dorothy "Dottie" Oyler Illig, 77, passed away on November 20, 2020 after a hard fought battle with Covid-19. Born July 27, 1943 in Louisville, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Richard J. Oyler and Nellie Gray Veach Oyler. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Dean B. Illig of the home; daughter Gretchen Illig McGregor and husband, Andy; daughter Kathryn Illig Herman and husband Dixon; brother R. Wally Oyler and wife, Nancy; sister-in-law Eve Illig Ardia, and grandchildren, Caroline F. McGregor, and J. Boone Herman, who were the light of their Nana's life. She was also survived by "Uncle" Michael N. Harreld and wife Susan, in addition to a number of nieces and nephews. The family plans a private service followed by a celebration of Dottie's life for friends in the community at a time to be determined in 2021.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Cooperative Christian Ministry, Safe Harbor, Hospice (Carolina Caring) or the local charity of your choice. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Dorothy "Dottie" Oyler Illig.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store