Dorothy Irene Xethakis Ladegast
Louisville - passed into eternal life on December 15, 2019. She was born in Erie, PA on January 31, 1924. She retired from the US Postal Service in 1986 after 18 years of service. She and her devoted husband, Lawrence, spent much of their retirement wintering in Texas and traveling. They celebrated 75 years of marriage on March 14, 2019.
Dot loved her church, St. Patrick Catholic Parish, and was a Charter member involved in many activities including Monday Bible Study, Cursillo, Adult Faith Formation, Prayer Blanket Ministry and many more. She initiated and established a new St. Patrick Sacred Library. She cherished and loved her Church family and her many friends.
She loved to play and teach Mah Jongg and cards and only serious players were welcome! She was also a long-time member of the Red Hats Scarlet Ladies. There's nothing she loved more than having her house full of people and feeding them. She loved music and especially loved that her children could break out in song at any moment. She was lovingly referred to as a "social butterfly."
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Louis, and beloved sister, Mary Ann Troyanowski of Muskegon, Michigan.
She is survived by her husband, Lawrence, 6 children: Larry Ladegast, Jr (Beverly), Pat Colley (Bill), Susan Hieb (Kenny), Gregg Ladegast (Nancy), Randy Ladegast (Cindy) and Mary Margaret Sutherland (Barry); 14 grandchildren: Larry Ladegast, III, Karl Ladegast, Kelly Rice, Chris Hickman, Patrick Colley, Missy Dowell, Kenny Hieb, Jr., Paul Hieb, Brent Ladegast, Ashley Barnett, Randy Ladegast, Christina Grane, Katie Sutherland, Krista Sutherland, and 19 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1000 N Beckley Station Road from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with a funeral Mass at 1:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Lifehouse Maternity Home and St. Mary Center.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019