Dorothy J. Myers
Jeffersonville - Funeral services for Dorothy J. Myers, 93, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, will be held at 4 PM on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Pkwy in Jeffersonville, with burial to take place at a later date in Walnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 12-4 PM at the funeral home. She passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
Dorothy was born on April 25, 1926 in Jeffersonville, Indiana, to the late Clyde and Fay Harris Nachand. She graduated from Jeffersonville High School in 1944 and went on to attend Indiana University in Bloomington. While at IU, Dorothy fell in love with Indiana Hoosier basketball and her future husband, William R. Myers. They attended many games throughout the years and were even season ticket holders. Dorothy worked as a homemaker most her life and she attended Southeast Christian Church. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren unconditionally. She always attended their sporting events and school functions and she will be forever missed by her family.
She is survived by her loving children, Brent Myers (Jemma); Mark Myers; Dean Myers (Cathi); Jan Haire (Travis); six grandchildren, Mark Myers Jr. (Daine); Jeff Myers (Christine); Greg Myers (Meg); Matt Myers (Courtney); Trent Astle; Luke Astle; and seven great grandchildren, Liam, Killian, Carter, Iris, Mable, Margaux, and Sunny.
Memorial contributions can be made to . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020